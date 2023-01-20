Brand new home by Payne Construction!!! 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. LVP flooring in the living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious primary bedroom and ensuite that includes a doorless walk-in shower, bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, very large walkin pantry, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The front elevation is stucco and rock with vinly siding on the other sides. The home has a high efficient gas furnace, a 3 car garage and a covered patio area that overlooks a deep backyard. The builder is including a fully fenced backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mailed package was found with four pounds of suspected meth, court records say.
Customer's won't see many changes at Depot Grill, but new things are coming to the Turf Club
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Relative said she is a vulnerable adult and hasn't been seen since Jan. 9
A former Burley mayor is accusing the city of violating the Idaho Constitution by entering into a development agreement with the LDS church, which is building a temple there.
“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.
Scanner traffic said pilot was flown to Burley by helicopter crew.
Minidoka County School District Superintendent James Ramsey has submitted his resignation.
Parents urged to be 'sensitive and aware' of grieving their children might be going through
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night.