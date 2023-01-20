 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $479,900

Brand new home by Payne Construction!!! 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. LVP flooring in the living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious primary bedroom and ensuite that includes a doorless walk-in shower, bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, very large walkin pantry, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The front elevation is stucco and rock with vinly siding on the other sides. The home has a high efficient gas furnace, a 3 car garage and a covered patio area that overlooks a deep backyard. The builder is including a fully fenced backyard.

