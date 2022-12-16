 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $465,900

Welcome to another amazing property in Z-Country Estates by Parade Award Winner, Jon Zernickow. This gorgeous new home, located on corner lot, features single level living, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,832 square feet, split floor plan, granite counter tops, extra large kitchen island that can seat 4, soft close cabinets throughout, refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, disposal, rain gutters and a water softener are included. Elegant master bedroom and bathroom with full tile walk in shower-no curb, & dual sinks. Guest bath with tile surround tub/shower. Vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Wide door ways & hallways & extra insulation for sound reducing walls. Front & back covered patios with outdoor gas stub for bbq. Fenced backyard, front & back sod and sprinkler, entire home stucco wrap with rock front, outdoor. 2 Car Garage w/RV Parking

