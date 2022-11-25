4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $459,000

This beautiful townhome has 4 bedroom 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has Siberian Elm Countertops, Maple Cabinets & Wet Bar. Large master has walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Private entrance for office or 4th bedroom. Finished garage, vinyl fencing and 200 sq ft rear patio. Zeroscape in front yard and Sprinklers & Sod in backyard. Townhome was complete July 2022. Close to Hospital and High School.