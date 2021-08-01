 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $450,000

This home boasts love! Just remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, butcher block island. Updated electrical & plumbing, new flooring, large bedrooms & bathrooms. 3 living rooms, 4 bed 3 bath. Nice built in sauna in master bathroom with walk in shower & 2 walk in closets. This home offers your own oasis! Gorgeous built in swimming pool, wet bar with electricity, fire pit area, large storage shed/handy shop for those needing extra storage. Newly landscaped, offering RV parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News