READY TO MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION - This home is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in Sundance Subdivision. The home comes with stainless steel appliances, front landscaping, and a bonus room.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $443,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Horseback rider came upon crash scene and notified authorities
STAPILUS: No place ever stays the same forever. Twin Falls once seemed as if it might. It doesn’t seem so now.
Lisa Honas will be taking the role of principal at Rock Creek and Noell Bautista will be taking the role of principal at Perrine.
Forged checks were deposited into suspect's checking account, police say.