4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $439,000

If you have not seen a Detweiler Home you need to see this one! Their homes have upgrades inside at out that are chosen by experts and no two homes are alike! This home is built to feel light and airy! This 1740 sq ft home has large rooms and a stellar layout. The white kitchen includes white quartz veined countertops and black and gold accents in the appliances and fixtures. The bathrooms are custom with a dual vanity in the master and LVP in all rooms but the 3 extra bedrooms, which have luxurious carpet. There are 4 total bedrooms, a well appointed laundry room and an oversized garage: all it needs is you! Outside there is a lovely covered patio with an all season fan. The larger .2 acre yard is complete with pressurized irrigation sprinklers, sod & fully fenced; unlike most new homes this is all done for you! Completion to be 11-15-22... but make it yours today!