Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in an excellent location near hospital, schools and shopping. This gorgeous home has beautiful kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and large island for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom, dual vanity sinks and a tile walk-in shower. Cozy open floor plan with split bedrooms. 4th bedroom can be used as a bonus room or a bedroom. Backyard comes with a covered patio, concrete walkway surrounding the majority of the perimeter, vinyl fencing, full sprinkler system front and back and beautiful flower beds. This home is a MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $439,000
