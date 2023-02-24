Another fine Detweiler built home with stunning curb appeal! This home has numerous upgrades! The 1740 sq foot home has large rooms and a stellar layout, the master bedroom wall is insulated for sound and there is a cozy gas fireplace with custom shelving. The grey toned kitchen includes white quartz veined countertops and black and metal accents in the appliances and fixtures. The bathrooms are custom with a dual vanities and LVP in the master and the 3 extra bedrooms have luxurious carpet. There are 4 total bedrooms, a well-appointed laundry room and an oversized dining area. The garage is oversized and has room for a tool bench and storage. Outside there is a lovely, large, covered patio with an all-season fan. The vast .20 acre yard is complete with pressurized irrigation, sprinklers, sod and fully fenced! Close to the hospital, shopping and schools. This home will take care of your every need!