New Never Occupied Townhome for sale. Enjoy living close to the hospital and schools. Plan is designed for flexible living and the front of the home is a nice Mother-in-law quarters with their own bedroom, livingroom, washer & dryer and bathroom. Main home has a gorgeous kitchen with Maple cabinets and Siberian Elm Countertop and Wet Bar for entertaining. Large master bedroom, walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. There is also a private entrance for the 3rd bedroom which could be used for a home office. Backyard landscaping is completed with sod, sprinklers and fencing.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $435,000
