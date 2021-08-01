4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $432,500

BONUS: SELLER TO PAY $7,500 TOWARDS BUYERS CLOSING COSTS. This immaculate home located in a large corner with a RV is equipped with modern lighting and updated hardwood flooring. This beautiful home offers 2 master bedrooms, two regular bedrooms, and three bathrooms. The covered patio on the back has is perfect for summertime. This home is located in very close proximity to CSI, hospital, and shopping centers. Make an appointment to look at this beautiful house.