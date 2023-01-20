If you have not seen a Detweiler Home you need to see this one! This home has upgrades inside and out and no two homes are alike! It is built to feel light and airy! This 1740 sq ft home has large rooms and a stellar layout. The white kitchen includes white quartz veined countertops and black and gold accents in the appliances and fixtures. The bathrooms are custom with a dual vanity in the master and LVP in all rooms but the 3 extra bedrooms, which have luxurious carpet. There are 4 total bedrooms, a well appointed laundry room and an oversized garage: all it needs is you! Outside there is a lovely covered patio with a 4-season fan. The HUGE .2 acre yard is complete with pressurized irrigation sprinklers, sod & fully fenced; unlike most new homes this is all done for you! Make it yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $429,000
