You just can't find this charm anymore! From the tree lined street, to mature landscaping & perfectly private backyard...you will love everything about this home! The interior has been beautifully updated & boasts all the charm you expect...hardwood floors, gas insert fireplace, french doors, custom cabinetry w/granite & stainless steel, vintage glass windows & more. Master suite has attached sitting room/nursery & stunning bathroom. 4th bedroom makes a great office or dining. Newer gas furnace and a/c.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $425,000
A 24-year-old Twin Falls man died Sunday after his vehicle crashed in Mountain Home, Idaho State Police said.
Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages.
A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 early Friday sent eight people to hospitals.
Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.
The Burley Boathouse restaurant and bar are open for business along the Snake River west of Burley and the owners have a phased plan for renovations and expansions.
Computer problems have taken county systems offline, including those in the courts.
A marijuana dispensary shop, opening in Jackpot in September, will bring only further drug misery to the Southern Idaho region.
A woman was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center after she missed a corner on U.S. Highway 30.
Minidoka hospital closes home health and hospice program due to nurse shortage, dwindling reimbursements
Minidoka Memorial Hospital is closing its home health and hospice program on Sept. 30 after failing to recruit enough nurses to keep it viable.
An early morning fire destroyed the contents of the old Standard Printing building Friday.