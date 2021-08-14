4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $425,000

You just can't find this charm anymore! From the tree lined street, to mature landscaping & perfectly private backyard...you will love everything about this home! The interior has been beautifully updated & boasts all the charm you expect...hardwood floors, gas insert fireplace, french doors, custom cabinetry w/granite & stainless steel, vintage glass windows & more. Master suite has attached sitting room/nursery & stunning bathroom. 4th bedroom makes a great office or dining. Newer gas furnace and a/c.