Custom built home in the middle of Twin. Features 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths all on one level. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and a breakfast bar. Home has upgraded lighting with glamorous chandeliers. Large master suite with soaker tub in master bath. Family barbecues under the covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $415,000
