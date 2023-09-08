READY NOVEMBER 2023 - Welcome to 1229 Crestview Drive! This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious floor plan spanning 1665 square feet, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living. Step inside to discover a beautifully designed interior featuring granite kitchen countertops and stylish LVP flooring. The living room boasts an elegant trey ceiling, creating a touch of sophistication. The large dining room provides ample space for gatherings and entertaining loved ones. The kitchen is complete with a generous breakfast island, perfect for enjoying casual meals or hosting friends. Additionally, the covered back patio offers a peaceful retreat for relaxation or outdoor dining. With parking spaces for three vehicles, convenience is at your fingertips. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to make this house your home. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!