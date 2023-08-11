Brand New Townhome Zero-Lot Line designed for flexible living and or Mother-in Law Quarters. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a large master, walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Kitchen boasts Siberian Elm Countertop, Maple Cabinets and Wet Bar. Fenced backyard with sprinklers and sod with covered patio. There are a total of 4 units available.