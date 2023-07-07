Move in soon to this 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1596 sq ft. Includes a fully finished and insulated attached 3 car garage with quiet Liftmaster opener, and Martin doors. This home features a beautiful custom kitchen with a large island, quartz counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and under/over counter accent lighting. Large master bedroom suite with trayed ceiling, dual vanity, oversized tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. Other features include LVP flooring throughout, vaulted ceiling in main living area, gas furnace and central air conditioning. Builder is including backyard fencing on the east and south lot lines. Located in the Sundance Subdivision on the south side of Twin Falls. Close to South Hills Middle School.