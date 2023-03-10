Another superb home built by Payne Construction. Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large 2 car garage. Located on the NW side of Twin Falls close to medical, shopping and services. Kitchen includes all appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Kitchen features quartz counters, a center island, breakfast bar, and pantry. The kitchen, living room and dining are all open to each other with vaulted ceilings. This split bedroom plan has a master bedroom with coffered ceiling, walk-in closet, plus an oversized tub/shower. The builder is including fencing around the back yard. This lot has a large area north of the home that would be ideal for a play area, garden, RV parking etc.