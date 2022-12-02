4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,000

ALL YOU WILL WANT FOR CHRISTMAS is this 4 bed/2 bath home situated on this South facing corner lot which will provide lots of shade for those summer evenings on the covered rear patio. The open floor plan allows for entertaining and family activities. Custom cabinets with granite counters, under cabinet lighting, under cabinet storage, and corner pantry make for easy meal planning and serving. There is LVP flooring, with carpeting in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom and bathroom boosts double sinks, granite counters, shower with separate tub, and large closet. The larger laundry room with a closet is close to the lockers by the man door to the garage. This home includes a Carrier HVAC system as well as a finished and insulated garage with R-38 insulation.