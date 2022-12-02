ALL YOU WILL WANT FOR CHRISTMAS is this 4 bed/2 bath home situated on this South facing corner lot which will provide lots of shade for those summer evenings on the covered rear patio. The open floor plan allows for entertaining and family activities. Custom cabinets with granite counters, under cabinet lighting, under cabinet storage, and corner pantry make for easy meal planning and serving. There is LVP flooring, with carpeting in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom and bathroom boosts double sinks, granite counters, shower with separate tub, and large closet. The larger laundry room with a closet is close to the lockers by the man door to the garage. This home includes a Carrier HVAC system as well as a finished and insulated garage with R-38 insulation.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are tacos, burritos, crepes and coffee
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Gun went off during unloading process
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge of aggravated battery should be amended.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
Police: Suspect said he “blacked out and snapped”
Police found 90 videos that were secretly recorded of a minor girl, according to court records
Gibson accused of driving car before man was fatally shot by police
When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo opens Thursday night, Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno will be there for the first time, one of five Idaho cowboys among the 120 contestants at the season-ending spectacular in Las Vegas.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.