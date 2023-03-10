Welcome to a magnificent start of the new year in this spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot located on a desirable South-facing location. The ambiance of warm summer evenings on the covered rear patio. Basked in the shade provided by the corner lot position. The open floor plan creates a harmonious flow, ideal for both entertaining and family activities. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lighting, under cabinet storage, and a corner pantry, providing ample space for meal preparation and serving. The home features LVP flooring, with plush carpeting in the bedrooms for added comfort. The primary suite offers a spacious layout with double sink vanity, granite countertops, separate shower and tub, and a large closet. The convenient laundry room, with a closet, is located near the lockers and the man door to the garage. The home is equipped with a Carrier HVAC system, a finished and insulated garage with R-38 insulation for maximum efficiency.