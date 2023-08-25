Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home, a perfect blend of style and comfort. Nestled on a large, fully fenced corner lot.The kitchen boasts an open concept layout perfect for entertaining. The large pantry is a Bonus ideal for those who need more storage. The Primary suite features an en-suite bathroom equipped with a luxurious soaking tub, a tiled walk- in shower and double sinks for convenience. The remaining bedrooms are spacious, offering plenty of room for rest, study and storage.Home has RV parking, providing a safe and secure spot for your vehicle. The home is more than just a place to live- it's a lifestyle.Don't miss the opportunity to make it your own.