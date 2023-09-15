This home has an open concept single-level floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, covering 1447 square feet, built by, CA Homes, LLC, People’s Choice Winner, Parade of Homes, 2023! The flooring is luxury vinyl plank with low pile carpet in the bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances and quartz countertops. The home will have modern farmhouse accents such as cabinet door pulls and lighting, as well as vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features a four-burner gas cooktop and electric oven, and there is plenty of storage throughout the home. The property is light and bright, and the 2-car garage is finished. The location of the property is convenient, being close to shopping, restaurants, and the South Hills. This home is in the process of being built. Buyers will have an opportunity to choose some of the finishes per builder. Front and rear sod with sprinkler. Fencing will be included. (Please note that pictures are from a previous listing and are being used here as an example.)