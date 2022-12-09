 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $369,000

RufCo is offering $15,000.00 credit to be used towards landscaping, fencing, closing cost and/or intertest rate buy downs!!! This impressive four-bedroom, two-bath home is fully loaded with amazing upgrades. From the stucco and stone exterior to the custom kitchen this home will suit all your needs. Located in the desirable Sundance subdivision, this home has a split floor plan with a beautiful living room and kitchen. With the natural light pouring in from the vault in your living room, to your kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The very spacious kitchen will be perfect for hosting, and entertaining. With custom woodwork in your laundry room, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main areas, and a two-car attached garage this home is a dream come true. Located within walking distance to the new South Hills Middle School, and a short drive to downtown Twin Falls! Call for a showing today.

