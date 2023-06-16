Quality built and clean 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. No smoking and no pets in the house! Great location, just a few blocks from Oregon Trail Elementary. Very nice kitchen set-up and it has a master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Super clean! Exterior features rock and vinyl and the backyard is completely fenced with vinyl fencing. Full auto lawn sprinklers, double garage, gas furnace, and central air!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $365,000
