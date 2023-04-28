This home has an open concept single-level floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, covering 1545 square feet. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank with low pile carpet in the bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances and quartz countertops. The home will have modern farmhouse accents such as cabinet door pulls and lighting, as well as vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features a four-burner gas cooktop and electric oven, and there is plenty of storage throughout the home. The property is light and bright, and the 2-car garage is finished. The location of the property is convenient, being close to shopping, restaurants, and the South Hills. Please note that the picture is a rendering and will be updated as work is completed. This is a newly constructed home that is in the process of being built. Buyers will have an opportunity to choose some of the finishes per builder. Front and rear sod with sprinkler. Fencing will be included. Completion date July 2023 or sooner per builder.