The 1408 square foot Edgewood model is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closest in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $357,990
