Quality built and clean 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large living room with plenty of light. Very nice kitchen set-up with Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal. 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Exterior features rock and vinyl and the backyard is completely fenced with vinyl fencing. Full auto lawn sprinklers, double garage, gas furnace, and central air! Super clean! The owners have never smoked nor had pets in the house! Great location, just a few blocks from Oregon Trail Elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $356,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is a list of gifts from organizations will quite literally sustain the receiver long after the holiday is over.
Driver told Idaho State Police trooper that he was looking at farm fields, records say.
The safest county in Idaho sits in the Magic Valley, according to an annual Idaho State Police report.
Both vehicles drove off road and drivers overcorrected, police say
Twin Falls BASE jumper Miles Daisher spent two years working with actor Tom Cruise doing a motorcycle BASE jump stunt off a cliff.