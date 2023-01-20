 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $354,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $354,900

Quality built home by Josh Ruf Custom Homes. This 1550 sqft, 4 bed, 2 bath, two car garage home is located on an oversized residential lot. The property line extends to the east road, leaving you with no neighbors in the back. With plenty of space, the home will be fully fenced. This home includes custom cabinets, quartz, tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet and more. Located in the newer desired Sundance subdivision, this home is waiting for a owner to put their touches on it and call it home! Call with any questions or to schedule a showing.

