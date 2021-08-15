4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $350,000

You will love the floor plan on this single level home with upper bonus room. Large living room with bay window opens up to kitchen with all appliances & granite counters. Split 4 bedroom floor plan with 2 bedrooms and guest bath, plus master suite and another bedroom. Upstairs could be a great 5th bedroom, large quiet office or bonus room. Attached 2 car garage. Large fully fence yard with sprinkler system & large garden area. Home is short walk to Rock Creek Park for relaxing picnics, walks & disc golf.