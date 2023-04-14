4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1401 sq ft, open concept single level plan features, luxury vinyl plank, low pile carpet in the bedrooms, quartz counter tops, modern farm house accents such as cabinet door pulls and lighting, vaulted ceilings, cooktop/electric oven, loads of storage, light and bright, 2 car finished garage with trim, front and rear sod with sprinkler.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two deaths Monday at Miracle Hot Springs are under investigation.
Burley's Gatlin Bair clocked 10.18 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on April 1, challenging the national hi…
Circumstances require police to do due diligence, spokesperson says
All five occupants of vehicle pulled over Saturday morning face charges
Jonathan Cox was preparing to BASE jump from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Jan. 24, when he saw a woman leap without a parachute.