4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $345,000

Lots of room - Inside and Out!! You'll like the floor plan with plenty of space to "spread out"- plus a media room in the lower level, shop w/ power & wood stove. Split entry; the upper level boasts a roomy kitchen, eating area, & small family room w/ a carousel fireplace; a good sized family room in the daylight basement area with a wood stove, and another wood stove in the shop. As a bonus, it also has a working sauna in the shop area. One-Owner, corner lot, plenty of room, fenced lot, garden. Sold As-Is.

