4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $339,000

Wonderfully kept home in Southwest Twin Falls with curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has room to spare and is move-in ready! Turn that fourth bedroom into an office and work remotely! The open floor plan allows for plenty of entertaining or take it outside with a nice deck, separated area for gardening, and a large tool shed with power.

