Quality built and clean 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large living room with plenty of light. Very nice kitchen set-up with Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal. 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Exterior features rock and vinyl and the backyard is completely fenced with vinyl fencing. Full auto lawn sprinklers, double garage, gas furnace, and central air! Super clean! The owners have never smoked nor had pets in the house! Great location, just a few blocks from Oregon Trail Elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to Boise State on Saturday night and becomes the Broncos' highest-ranked recruit in …
Q: The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time the…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Death notices for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
The Twin Falls location will be Chipotle’s sixth in Idaho but first outside of the Treasure Valley.