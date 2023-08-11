Quality built and clean 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large living room with plenty of light. Very nice kitchen set-up with Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal. 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Exterior features rock and vinyl and the backyard is completely fenced with vinyl fencing. Full auto lawn sprinklers, double garage, gas furnace, and central air! Super clean! The owners have never smoked nor had pets in the house! Great location, just a few blocks from Oregon Trail Elementary school.