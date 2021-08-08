 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $325,000

Two Story Home in Twin Falls, near to parks and schools. Fully fenced yard with mature trees, Cherry tree, and patio. The recent landscaping makes this a beautiful home! Master Bedroom on the main floor. New A/C installed in Summer of 2020. This home has a lot of living space with living room on the main floor and a family room upstairs. Culligan Water Softener High Efficiency staying with the home.

