 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

Totally Charming! Complete renovation. 4 bed, office, 2 bath. Sits on 2 city lots, corner lot, RV parking. Electrical system replaced 2019, Plumbing systems replaced 2019. Furnace was serviced/ductwork was professionally cleaned, new exhaust fans, AC unit, windows throughout most of the house, interior doors, trim, drywall, texture, paint, cabinets, floor coverings, appliances, fence, attic insulation added. lot was graded for proper drainage and sprinkler system/landscaping installed 2019

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News