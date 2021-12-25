4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

Be the first to know
A Heyburn man is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
An Ada County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 10-day-old daughter, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeff T. Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion fortune
Two 17-year-old eastern Idaho boys have died in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.
With the holiday season approaching, there is no shortage of festive lights and activities for Magic Valley residents to participate in. One neighborhood, however, has been calling visitors from all over the United States, year after year.
An Idaho man accused in the September killing of a man has been charged with the additional crime of cannibalism and authorities in court documents said the suspect believed he could "cure his brain" by eating some of the victim.
Despite challenging weather conditions, south-central Idaho ski resorts are ready for the season.
Lack of staff and low early season snow levels have forced Pomerelle Mountain Resort to close on Christmas Day for the first time in 48 years.
After a police chase near Bliss, the suspect was arrested near Idaho Highway 30 and Interstate 84.
