4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $306,500

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Boise man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he strangled and beat a woman at an Interstate 84 rest area in Cassia County.
The College of Southern Idaho terminated the contract of play-by-play announcer Jonathan Drew for a comment made during a broadcast of a men’s basketball game between CSI and Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday night.
A Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney.
TWIN FALLS — A fundraiser is being held for Jared Giles, who suffered serious injuries from a fall in the Snake River Canyon on Dec. 6.
A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.
Married only eight months, Jose “Merced” and Karina Rodriguez slept peacefully when a man entered their home on the outskirts of Rupert and began bludgeoning the couple. More than 13 years later, the case remains unsolved.
Opinion: Idaho’s Republican Legislature and Gov. Brad Little couldn’t move fast enough to hand out income tax breaks to wealthy families and corporations that don’t need it.
See the latest local sports scores and schedules.
See the latest local sports scores and schedules.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.