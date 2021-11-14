4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,900

Be the first to know
A forensic audit and investigations by Twin Falls police and the Idaho Attorney General's office have exonerated the former director of the senior center who was fired by the board of directors over concerns of mismanagement of funds.
Three people were sent to hospitals after two motorcycles crashed Friday evening on Washington Street.
After reviewing evidence from a fire at the old Twin Falls Clinic building, the city fire marshal determined multiple fires had been purposely set in the basement.
Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at the old Twin Falls Clinic building near City Park and St. Edward's Catholic Church.
A semi hauling a cattle trailer failed to stop at a traffic light Wednesday and hit an SUV, injuring multiple people, police said.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health, said in a written statement. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”
Two Magic Valley charter schools were investigated for nearly a year by education leaders before they closed amid discoveries they over-collected millions of taxpayer dollars, according to hundreds of emails obtained by Idaho EdNews.
TWIN FALLS — When Edson Miller took over ownership of the Twin Falls Cemetery in April, he began to identify a number of equipment and infrast…
Days after a mistrial was declared in the case against him, Steve Pankey's attorney left the case.
The decision on how to fill Heyburn's top police department leadership role moving forward rests on the mayor's shoulders.
