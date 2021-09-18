4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,900
A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.
Joel Alejandro Medina, 28, of Rupert was arrested after police said he sexually abused a child over the course of several years.
He was charged after agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force turned over the case against him to Rupert police, court records say.
As Air Force One descended into Boise on Monday for President Joe Biden’s first visit to Idaho as POTUS, hundreds of protesters were gathered …
"It's bad today. It's going to get much worse. I am scared. I’m scared for all of us."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple.
Don’t get sick. Don’t get in a car crash. Don’t have a stroke. Don’t develop cancer.
A Thursday afternoon fire south of town destroyed a shop and the vehicles inside and caused exterior damage to a nearby home.
Follow along with President Joe Biden's visit to Idaho.
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue were called for a person who fell into the Snake River Canyon on Saturday.