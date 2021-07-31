 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,000

This adorable vintage home has so much potential! Perfect place for a family or investor! The house has a separate living area downstairs with it's own outside entrance that could be rented out or used for a guest! Large living room, formal dining & spacious kitchen! Detached garage with long driveway that can be used for RV parking! Walking distance to the park and downtown! Contact us to set up a showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News