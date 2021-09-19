4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $275,000
A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.
"It's bad today. It's going to get much worse. I am scared. I’m scared for all of us."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple.
A Thursday afternoon fire south of town destroyed a shop and the vehicles inside and caused exterior damage to a nearby home.
As Air Force One descended into Boise on Monday for President Joe Biden’s first visit to Idaho as POTUS, hundreds of protesters were gathered …
Don’t get sick. Don’t get in a car crash. Don’t have a stroke. Don’t develop cancer.
Joel Alejandro Medina, 28, of Rupert was arrested after police said he sexually abused a child over the course of several years.
He was charged after agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force turned over the case against him to Rupert police, court records say.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
A review of more than 35,000 post-vaccination reports by pregnant women found no increased risk of miscarriage (typical rates are 10-26%; the post-vaccination rate was 12.6%).