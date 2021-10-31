4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $269,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened."
“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Twin Falls home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
A Rupert man is charged with felony rape after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl who he had been assaulting for five years.
The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized.
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.
More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday.
One of the victims of the Boise mall shooting was from Rupert.
HANSEN — The body of a hunter who has overdue returning home was found by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team over t…
“It’s disheartening that the Denver flight was cancelled despite such robust travel on the new connection,” Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.