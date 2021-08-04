4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $2,585,000

This distinctive luxury custom home sits on an unrivaled canyon rim lot that will have you mesmerized the moment you lay eyes one it. The extravagance resounds with the stunning view of the Snake River Canyon with the backdrop of the I.B. Perrine bridge on the horizon. The interior is equally as stunning, you will enjoy the affluent finishes this home has to offer. With granite countertops throughout, interior stone work, custom cabinets, & a large balcony! Own a prime piece of the Snake River Canyon today!