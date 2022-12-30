4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,248,500

TIMELESS CHARM AND PRIME LOCATION - Welcome the brand-new Farmhouse Style Madison by Highland Homes! Located in the brand-new RIVERBEND Subdivision in NW Twin Falls near the Snake River Canyon. Positioned on a fully landscaped lot and located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities, enjoy the best of convenience and privacy. This one-acre homesite includes natural gas, pressurized irrigation, and fiber internet. Its unique location allows for plenty of room for a shop and recreational storage. Professionally designed, this home features grand 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout, pristine engineered wood flooring, chef-grade Wolf appliances, quartz throughout, oversize walk-in butler’s pantry, and custom cabinetry in the spacious gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home in one of Twin Falls finest developments.