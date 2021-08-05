4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,200,000

Large executive home in gated subdivision with stunning views to the north and east! Inside features hickory hardwood flooring, tile, granite, art niches and much more! Nice large secluded master suite with double walk in closets and private office. Kitchen features Wolf stove top, warming drawer, SS elite appliances and formal dining all this on 1.5 acres ( animals allowed) pressurized irrigation, full sprinkler system and over 1000 sq ft covered patio. PLUS Huge detached heated 3 car garage/shop