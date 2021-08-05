 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,200,000

Large executive home in gated subdivision with stunning views to the north and east! Inside features hickory hardwood flooring, tile, granite, art niches and much more! Nice large secluded master suite with double walk in closets and private office. Kitchen features Wolf stove top, warming drawer, SS elite appliances and formal dining all this on 1.5 acres ( animals allowed) pressurized irrigation, full sprinkler system and over 1000 sq ft covered patio. PLUS Huge detached heated 3 car garage/shop

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News