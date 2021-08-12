 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,197,000

Exquisite one of a kind home with unbelievable amenities! Picture yourself living and dining in a home with a masters kitchen and entertaining in the lovely courtyard! 3 stories of spacious living in an Italian flair. Pride of ownership shows in this home, and includes a remarkable garden area, over-sized garage, walking paths, sitting areas & mature trees behind as you venture out to enjoy the spectacular canyon views! Enjoy a game of pool in the cool basement this summer! This home simply has it all.

