PRICE IMPROVEMENT! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL MADISON Model by Highland Homes! Farmhouse with timeless charm in a prime location! This farmhouse style home delivers all the wow-factors. Grand 10' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank floors, chef-grade WOLF appliances, custom cabinetry, vaulted upstairs bonus room with an office on the main that can dual as a mother-in-law suite/5th bedroom. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a show-stopping island...a Highland signature! This home sits on an acre lot with natural gas, fiber internet and full landscaping! Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home located in one of Twin Falls' finest developments.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Horseback rider came upon crash scene and notified authorities
STAPILUS: No place ever stays the same forever. Twin Falls once seemed as if it might. It doesn’t seem so now.
Lisa Honas will be taking the role of principal at Rock Creek and Noell Bautista will be taking the role of principal at Perrine.
Forged checks were deposited into suspect's checking account, police say.