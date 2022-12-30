4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,125,000

Welcome the awesome new Patterson Model by Highland Homes in the brand-new RIVERBEND Subdivision in NW Twin Falls near the beautiful Snake River Canyon. Positioned on a fully landscaped corner lot and located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities allows for the best of convenience and privacy. This homesite includes natural gas, pressurized irrigation, and fiber internet. Its unique location allows for plenty of room for a shop and recreational storage. You'll absolutely love the 4 beds, 3 bath, plus an office and bonus room all on one level! Professionally designed, this home features grand 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout, pristine engineered wood flooring, chef-grade Wolf appliances and custom cabinetry in the spacious gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home in one of Twin Falls finest developments.