Here's your chance to build the amazing Patterson Floor Plan by Highland Homes in the lovely Riverbend Subdivision! This single story home features four bedrooms, an office and bonus room for fun with the entire family! High-end finishes throughout include granite/quartz countertops, engineered hardwood, huge kitchen island w/ large walk-in pantry, 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout, custom cabinetry, and chef appliances...all standards for Highland Homes! Enjoy hand-selecting your finishes with our talented designers for this well designed floor plan. This one acre+ homesite includes pressurized irrigation, fiber internet, landscaping to meet ACC requirements and plenty of space for RV parking and/or shop. Country living at it's best, near restaurants, schools, medical facilities and the Snake River Canyon!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,100,000
