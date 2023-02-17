Spacious and Immaculate Home in an Unbeatable Location! Located on a fully landscaped acre lot in the brand-new RIVERBEND Subdivision in NW Twin Falls, enjoy the best of convenience and privacy! This home site features natural gas, pressurized irrigation, and high-speed fiber internet. Its unique location allows for plenty of room for a shop and recreational storage, so bring all the toys! You'll love the 4 beds, 3 baths, plus an office and bonus room on one level floorplan! The unique jack and jill secondary bathroom setup, each with its own walk-in closet, is sure to leave a lasting impression. Professionally designed, this home features grand 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout, pristine engineered wood flooring, chef-grade Wolf appliances and custom cabinetry in the spacious gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home in one of Twin Falls finest developments.