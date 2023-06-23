Welcome to Wild Rose Estates. This custom designed home features an all single level open concept with plenty of natural light and a complete solar power system ($5.00 monthly bill avg.). A chef's/entertainer's dream, the kitchen features a blue star cooktop -large island, double oven, two dishwashers, built in TV, and a huge butlers pantry. Large master suite has custom tile, dual vanities, jetted tub and vanity area that leads to a HUGE walk in closet. Home has a 2nd master suite with a full bath attached, and handicap capability. Don't miss the large office, designated craft room, and 2nd additional pantry. Exterior provides multiple covered patio areas, low maintenance pond with fruit trees/bushes, RV parking and complete cement work. All the upgrades and efficiencies with a reverse osmosis system, tankless water heater (1yr), water softener (1yr). This home has so much to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,050,000
